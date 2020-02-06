SHEFFIELD — A 16-year veteran of the city clerk's office is poised to take over when longtime City Clerk Clayton Kelly retires at the end of September.
Assistant City Clerk Karen Mathis has been recommended for Kelly's job, one he's held for the past 25 years.
"Clayton will be big shoes to fill," Mathis said. "Even though I've been here a long time, there will be a learning curve."
Mathis said she came to work for the city in 2004 and has been the bookkeeper ever since. She was later given the title of assistant city clerk.
When the City Council decided to promote from within rather than look outside for a new city clerk, Kelly recommended Mathis as his successor.
The city's civil service act allows a department head like Kelly to recommend employees for promotion.
"The department head has the legal authority to recommend a promotion," Civil Service Board Chairman Mike Davis said.
Davis said the three-member board will review the recommendation and vote to approve or deny the promotion.
Had the city decided to accept résumés for the position, the Civil Service Board would interview the candidates, grade each one, and pass their recommendations on to the council, whose members would make the final decision.
Kelly said the city will advertise for the position of accountant.
Mayor Ian Sanford said Mathis has sufficient knowledge of the city clerk's office to handle the job.
"When Clayton had a heart attack years ago, he was out for three months and came back part-time; she handled it," Sanford said. "We like to promote if someone is qualified to handle it."
Mathis admits there are facets of Kelly's job she hasn't been involved in that much, including the upcoming municipal elections and the Inspiration Landing resort project.
Mathis will train the new accountant, then shadow Kelly for several months.
"She will take over as city clerk on his last day," Sanford said.
Kelly said he anticipates the Civil Service Board will interview on the last Monday in February, and council members can act on the board's recommendation during their first meeting in March.
