FLORENCE — An Atlanta man is in custody after Florence police responded to a burglary in progress call early Sunday morning, officials said today.
Officers responded to Longshore Cycle Center on Mitchell Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Robbie Howard.
Officers said 29-year-old Roosevelt Casey had "forcibly entered the fenced area used to store ATVs" and was actively loading ATVs into a box truck.
The box truck was found to be reported stolen from Dalton, Georgia, according to Howard.
"When confronted by patrol officers, Mr. Casey attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers stationed on the perimeter," he said.
Casey is charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property.
Officers also charged him with second-degree criminal trespass, possession of burglar's tools, receiving stolen property in the first degree, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement on foot.
If convicted, Casey faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each theft of property and receiving stolen property charge, up to 10 years for possession of burglar's tools, up to 90 days and a fine for criminal trespass, and up to one year and a fine for fleeing law enforcement.
