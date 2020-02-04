MUSCLE SHOALS — A Birmingham attorney has informed Mayor David Bradford he will be filing a claim against the city on behalf of an Aviator Lane couple impacted by flooding in late February 2019 and again this past month.
Attorney Jimmy Haggerty, of Gloor Strickland & Haggerty, said he plans to file a claim on behalf of Jeff and Tori Dennis. Aviator Lane is north of Alabama 20.
"I've put the mayor of Muscle Shoals on notice we would be pursuing a claim against the city in regard to the flooding," Haggerty said. "We're going to contend they were responsible for the flooding in that area."
Haggerty said flooding impacted the couple's property, but water did not get inside their house.
The attorney said the city must be served with a claim before an individual can more forward with a lawsuit.
"We're still doing the investigation," Haggerty said.
He said water came up to the doors of the residence and caused damage around the house. He said the concern is water damage to the foundation and the potential for mold if water gets into the walls from outside.
Haggerty said the most the claim can seek in damages is $100,000 per person.
According to City Clerk Ricky Williams, no claim has been filed as of Monday.
Bradford said any claim would be forwarded to City Attorney Marcel Black.
"What we have done does not in any way impact them in any way," Bradford said.
The city has pumped storm water from the Nathan Estates subdivision to a natural drainage area known as "Gumbottom."
Bradford said the couple is likely being impacted by flooding that occurs when Dry Creek leaves its banks.
The city has also received a claim from Birmingham attorney Harlan Winn of the Battle & Winn law firm, which is representing 11 families who live in Nathan Estates.
Several homes in the neighborhood flooded last year when water spilled over the top of the retention pond in the back of the subdivision.
That claim was received in late August.
