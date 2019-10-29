AUBURN — Students in Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business will be required to complete a new course in business ethics and pass an independently administered ethical leadership certification prior to graduation, the first such requirement in the country, according to a university release.
The certification will be conducted by the National Association of State Board of Accountancy, or NASBA, Center for the Public Trust.
The requirements are designed to better prepare young professionals to handle the ethical dilemmas in their careers, according to the release. Alfonzo Alexander, ethics and diversity officer of NASBA and president of the Center for the Public Trust, said Auburn is the first university in the country to require its business school graduates to complete ethical leadership training and attain independent certification.
“Ethical conduct has always been a key component of the accounting profession—in fact, it is a core competency for all business leaders,” Alexander said in the release. “The development of this new curriculum and certification serves the growing need to educate our young professionals to meet the critical demand for ethical conduct in today’s challenging business environment.”
The online curriculum, which has been developed for all functional areas of business, is available for any university to adopt through NASBA’s Center for the Public Trust, according to the release.
According to O.C. Ferrell, James T. Pursell Sr. Eminent Scholar in Ethics and director of the Center for Ethical Organizational Cultures at Auburn, instilling ethical conduct is critical to shaping organizational culture in today’s business environment.
“Students need to understand their ethical responsibilities in an organizational culture and how to develop the skills necessary to motivate and manage those who report to them later in their careers," Ferrell said in the release.
Alexander said the curriculum is "continually updated and can be customized to meet specific university needs. We hope that Auburn University’s decision to require this independent certification for all its business students will serve as a role model for other colleges of business and a call to action for them to join this critical initiative.”
