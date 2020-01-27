AUBURN — The city of Auburn may consider a temporary moratorium on new off-campus student housing.
The Auburn City Council may consider the measure because of a glut of existing student housing in the city, according to media reports.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said it would be a 90-day "pause" to evaluate the situation and consider future options. The mayor said Auburn University has about 32,000 students, but there are 37,000 beds designed for students throughout the city.
The measure will go before the City Council next month.
