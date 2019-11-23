AUBURN — A ceremony today during Auburn's home football game against Samford University is scheduled to retire Auburn's 20-year-old golden eagle mascot named Nova.
Nova was grounded two years ago after it was grounded from flying at football games because of heart disease.
A university statement issued Friday says Nova is being replaced by another golden eagle named Aurea, who will become War Eagle VIII.
Nova has been sidelined since 2017 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which is a chronic heart disease.
A statement by veterinarian Seth Oster says Nova will mostly be restricted to presentations at the university's raptor center.
Aurea is a 5-year-old female with a more than 6.5-foot (1.9-meter) wingspan. Aurea was brought to the raptor center in 2016 with an injured wing.
