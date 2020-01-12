AUBURN — Auburn University is waiving the $50 admission application fee for in-state residents starting Monday.
Alabama residents can visit the Auburn University website and use the code "Tigers2020" to activate the fee waiver and apply. The offer ends at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 17, WRBL-TV reported.
The next set of admission decisions for Auburn will be released the week of Jan. 13.
Regular admission applications for new freshman are due Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.