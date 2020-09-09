TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said he found another firm to audit the city's books after his accounting firm merged with Leigh King & Associates in January 2019.
top story
Audit firm has no relationship with Tuscumbia mayor
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Mix-use project coming to Pine Street
- Ivy names sites for 3 mega prisons
- 2 arrested in death of 3-year-old
- Undercover drug detective, informant killed; 3 are arrested
- Man accused in son's death has initial hearing
- Deputies herd in nude cow herder
- ALEA: Coach accused of having sexual contact with student
- Capital murder suspect had crime spree
- Food Network ranks Sheffield's George's Steak Pit best in Alabama
- 2 arrested following theft of 4 trucks from dealership
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- You Said It (4)
- Facebook shouldn't be political forum (3)
- Prayer doesn't violate the 'religion' clause (2)
- You Said it (2)
- Abortion is the last remaining scourge (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.