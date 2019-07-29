FLORENCE — August will signal the start of a few transitions in leadership positions for the University of North Alabama.
The transitions will start with associate professor of sociology Andrea Hunt, who will officially begin her duties Aug. 1 as the founding director of UNA’s new Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion.
“Due to her research credentials and record of student advocacy, Dr. Hunt is the ideal person to serve as the founding director,” Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Ross Alexander said in a press release.
Hunt said the center, scheduled to open this fall, will partner with the Shoals community to provide care, support and opportunities for students.
The Mitchell-West Center came about in large part because of Carmen Burkhalter, who is set to retire Aug. 15 after four and a half years as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Burkhalter was named a finalist for an Inclusive Leader Award this year because of her efforts with the center.
“She has had a transformative impact upon the College of Arts and Sciences and the entire university,” Alexander said.
Following Burkhalter’s retirement, COAS Associate Dean Sara Lynn Baird will take over as interim dean Aug. 16.
Alexander described Baird as a “fine leader with great ideas and a passion for student success” who will be “immensely successful.”
