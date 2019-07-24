TUSCUMBIA — A member of the late Sonny James' Southern Gentlemen will be at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame on Saturday to discuss his new book about James and his band.
"Willful Shadows" by Gary Robble, the band's lead singer, brings to light the personal story of Sonny James and The Southern Gentlemen.
Robble will discuss the book beginning at 2 p.m. at the hall of fame.
James, who had 20 number one singles during his career, including 16 straight consecutive number one singles, died in February 2016. He was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
He sold over 3 million singles of the first country-pop crossover hit "Young Love."
"We loved having Sonny James inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1987 and his exhibit is a must-see for people touring from across the world," hall of fame Director Sandra Burroughs said. "We couldn't think of a better place to have the book signing than here."
The event is free and open to the public.
