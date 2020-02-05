SHEFFIELD — Noted author and Decatur native Peggy Allen Towns will discuss her book "Scottsboro Unmasked: Decatur's Story" Saturday at Sheffield Public Library as part of Black History Month.
The book examines the legal saga of the Scottsboro Boys, nine African American youths who were falsely accused of assaulting two white women in 1931.
The program is free to the public and begins at 3 p.m. The program is being presented by Friends of the Sheffield Public Library.
Towns is a local historian of African American history who graduated from Alabama A&M University with a degree in religious studies. Her passion is preserving the voices and legacy of African Americans in her hometown.
She is also the author of the 2012 book "Duty Driven: The Plight of North Alabama’s African Americans during the Civil War."
