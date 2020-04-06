FLORENCE — Authorities are talking with a man in an attempt to bring a safe conclusion to the hunt for a shooting suspect.
A man was found dead inside a house in 400 block of Plum Street. That entire area has been blocked off while negotiations are ongoing.
There are no details yet as to what led to the man's death, nor has the man been identified. Family notification will occur before his name is released.
A suspect was tracked soon after the body was found.
The situation is occurring now, and people are asked to avoid the area.
