AUBURN — Remains found on a county road in Macon County are believed to be Aniah Blanchard, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
"I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard," Hughes said.
Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of Blanchard, 19. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn.
Auburn Police said investigators "obtained information regarding the possible location of a body." Law enforcement officials searched a wooded area in Shorter, Alabama, and found what appeared to be human remains several feet into the woods.
