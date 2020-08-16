TUSCUMBIA — The Shoals Solid Waste Authority is in the process of closing out the old Colbert County Landfill, a process that could take up to a year to complete.
Covering the old construction and demolition material landfill is part of the process required by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management now that the landfill is no longer being used.
The landfill closed shortly after the Shoals Solid Waste Authority entered into an agreement with the Cherokee Industrial Landfill earlier this year.
What's happening now, according to John Simmons of Southeastern Environmental Engineering, is the massive pile of debris is being covered with dirt — 2 feet of dirt to be exact.
"Most of it actually does have 2 feet, or close to it," Simmons said. "We're in the process of evaluating the existing covering on the other parts of that active cell, and re-evaluating the cover that's over the rest of the landfill."
What is yet to be covered, he said, is portions of the north side of the landfill, which is where trucks were dumping loads of dirt last week.
Tuscumbia attorney Tom Helfin said the closure is the responsibility of the Shoals Solid Waste Authority.
A new Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority was formed with Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, which leased the landfill to CWI Enterprises.
"We still have the responsibility for closing the landfill," said Heflin, who represents both authorities.
Simmons said they're still working on the final closure plan, which has to be approved by ADEM.
Since it's a construction and demolition landfill, the covering simply has to be 2 feet of compacted earth.
"There is no restriction on the type of soil they can use for the cover," Simmons said.
If it were a sanitary landfill, it would require a synthetic cover and 2 feet of clay. There is household garbage in the Colbert County Landfill, but it's buried under tons of inert material.
Simmons said the landfill dates back to the late 1960s when there were fewer regulations.
Part of evaluating the covering involves determining the depth of the cover over the entire landfill. The covering has to be contoured so water does not form ruts when it runs off the surface. The idea is, most of the rainfall runs off rather than seeping inside the landfill.
At some point, an aerial survey of the landfill will be done.
Simmons said the Shoals Solid Waste Authority is closing the landfill, rather than hiring a contractor to do the work.
Once the mound of debris is finally covered, Simmons said a mixture of native grasses will be planted to help hold the soil in place.
It will initially be monitored closely — maybe two or three times a year — to make sure no ruts develop, he said. The grass on the mound will also have to be mowed periodically.
Part of the landfill closure process requires the authority to inspect the landfill and perform groundwater monitoring for the next 30 years, Simmons said.
He said the solid waste authority continues to burn off methane gas produced by decomposing waste. He said old household garbage produces more methane than the waste in the inert landfill, which produces practically none.
