MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members Wednesday signed an agreement to enter into negotiations to purchase the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, a privately owned, permitted facility located in the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
Negotiations with the landfill's owner, Steve Witmer, will determine a final price and details on how the authority would continue to be involved.
Witmer's company, CWI Enterprises, would manage the landfill.
Authority chairman Kerry Underwood, Tuscumbia's mayor, read a resolution during Wednesday's special called meeting outlining the authority's findings, the negotiation of various documents, the acquisition of the facility, and the closing of the purchase.
Still to be determined is how much the authority will pay for the facility. The authority is awaiting an assessment of the Cherokee landfill that is being conducted by the professional services firm Volkert.
Officials must also decide what will happen to the 11 existing landfill employees, including Manager Mike Shewbart, once the purchase is completed.
Witmer said he would interview the current landfill employees for opportunities to work at the Cherokee facility. He said there are currently four employees at the Cherokee landfill, and he would be hiring six to eight employees.
"We'll still run the transfer station, so we'll still need those workers there," he said.
Authority member and Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said he wants to ensure the authority's recycling program remains intact.
Underwood said he does not foresee any increase to residential garbage rates since the transfer station at the Colbert County Landfill will continue to operate. It, too, would be under the management of Witmer's company.
Once the transaction is completed, procedures for closing the Colbert County Landfill will begin. The exact date of the closure has yet to be determined.
Barnes said he doesn't foresee an increase in illegal dumping since the county offers a "white goods" pickup service that collects old appliances and yard waste.
"I'm a big fan of public-private partnerships," Underwood said. "This is a big win for everybody."
According to the resolution, "... due to limited remaining space at the authority's current facilities, it is in the best interest of the authority and its customers to pursue the acquisition of an additional landfill facility."
The resolution went on to say the authority has identified an opportunity to pursue such a facility that would be "most advantageous and in the best public interest."
The resolution authorizes the chairman, officers or designated representatives to enter into negotiations on behalf of the authority.
In order to provide funds to purchase the facility, "it may be necessary" for the board to issue revenue bonds and enter into a bond purchase agreement with its underwriter, the Frazier Lanier Company Inc., according to the resolution.
The issuance of bonds and closing the purchase of the property will be subject to final approval by the Shoals Solid Waste Authority at a later meeting.
John Simmons, president of Southern Environmental Engineering, said there are approximately two years left in the current landfill's lifespan. Once it's closed, the Shoals Solid Waste Authority must monitor the facility for 30 years after it's capped. The authority would have to create a post-closure plan and hire a contractor to complete the closure.
Barnes said the efforts to purchase land outside the existing landfill fell through. He said it would be cost prohibitive to develop property at the existing landfill due to the presence of Spring Creek.
The new landfill will continue to accept waste from Essity's paper-making process. Simmons said Essity's waste accounts for about about two-thirds of the waste that goes into the existing landfill.
Witmer said the new landfill has a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years, and there is adjoining property that is not permitted, but could be developed.
Underwood said he expects the negotiations and the purchase to be completed by the end of the year.
