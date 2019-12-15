TUSCUMBIA — Two members of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys will induct their friend and collaborator Gary Baker into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame next month.
Baker is part of a group of four inductees who will be honored when the hall of fame's induction banquet returns to the Marriott Shoals Conference Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Hall of fame director, Sandra Burroughs, said group members Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell will induct Baker during the event.
In addition to Baker, the 2019 inductees include five-time Grammy Award winner and 10 time nominee Mervyn Warren, of Huntsville; rhythm and blues artist and Montgomery native, Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton; and Elton B. Stephens, a Barbour County businessman who was instrumental in the rebirth of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.
Warren is slated to perform at the banquet.
Also performing during the induction banquet are Grammy Award winner and new Alabama Music Hall of Fame board member, Taylor Hicks, country artist Jamey Johnson, fourth season "American Idol" runner-up Bo Bice, and two time Grammy Award winner and Greenhill native, Chris Tompkins.
The Muscle Shoals All-Stars will be the backing band for the performing musicians.
Baker has enjoyed a relationship with the Backstreet Boys for the past 25 years.
"I've written songs for them and with them since the beginning," he said.
He also produced a record of their hits and favorite tracks called "Backstreet Boys Reimagined." Much of the vocals were recorded at Noiseblock Studio in downtown Florence. The album was mixed by studio engineer Chris Bethea and features a new version of their hit "I Want It That Way" to celebrate the track's 20th anniversary.
Baker also produced a track on the country album released by Littrell's 16-year-old son, Baylee. "Come Kiss Me" is a father and son duet.
Baker said he originally thought about asking his children to induct him, but decided he'd rather they be able to sit back and enjoy the evening. Then he thought about his close relationships with Richardson and Littrell.
"I remember Brian telling me a few years ago that if anything like this ever happens, he wanted to induct me," Baker said.
Burroughs said table sales will officially open Monday. Tables seating 10 people will be available for $2,500 to $5,000.
“The major focus of the show is to honor our inductees, but it is also our biggest fundraiser," Burroughs said. "The money raised helps us provide free and low-cost programs to the public throughout the year. Community support for the AMHOF banquet has always been strong and we expect another sellout.”
Burroughs said individual tickets will not be available until the tables have sold out.
"Once the tables sell out, there will be a limited number of individual tickets available for purchase," Burroughs said.
For more information, contact the hall of fame at 256-381-4417.
