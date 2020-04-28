SHEFFIELD — A group of Shoals residents have begun distributing about 900 bags of books for children and young people who live in low-income areas.
The Quad Cities Rescue Me Book Initiative has already distributed new books in Sheffield and Tuscumbia, and is planning on handing out bags in Florence next week.
The initiative is sponsored by Hope for the Homeless, Books-A-Million, the Colbert County District Attorney's Office, several local businesses and individuals, according to organizer Wendy Snitzer.
Snitzer said she was approached by an acquaintance who asked if she could help secure books for some low-income children in Sheffield. Snitzer decided that she would do it, but expanded the scope to include as much of the Shoals as possible.
"Books-A-Million has just been super incredible," Snitzer said.
She said the company provided "two pallets" of children's books, enough to add three to each of the green Dr. Seuss-themed reusable book bags the company also provided. Snitzer said they had enough books to fill 900 bags.
Efforts to reach officials with Books-A-Million on Monday were unsuccessful.
She said the books cover children from toddler age up to eighth grade. She said volunteers divided book bags into various age groups depending on the kids receiving them.
The bags also include items provided by Singing River Dentistry.
Snitzer said Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey and Lennie Gamble, of the DA's Child Support Enforcement Unit were among those who went door to door delivering the books.
"It's a good thing and they're very nice books," Gamble said. "It puts books in front of them instead of an iPad. I think kids are missing out when they don't have a real book."
Snitzer said the project also received assistance from Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford and Florence Mayor Steve Holt.
Some extra book bags were given to Sheffield and Tuscumbia police officers to hand out.
"We're just trying to make sure everybody was taken care of," Snitzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.