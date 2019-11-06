HUNTSVILLE — A chapter of a service fraternity has been barred from Alabama A&M University by its national council because of hazing allegations.
News outlets report the National Council of Kappa Kappa Psi sent a letter to its members stating they are revoking the charter of the Iota Nu chapter at the university.
The letter says the revocation is a result of "hazing related" to the New Member Presentation Show. The nature of the hazing wasn't immediately released.
University Vice President of Communication Archie Tucker told media the school wasn't aware of any hazing reports.
The letter says all active members of the fraternity are expelled and there's a 20-year moratorium on any Kappa Kappa Psi chapters at the school.
Kappa Kappa Psi supports the university's Marching Maroon and White band.
