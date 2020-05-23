Bank Independent employees have been busy working after hours in recent weeks — sewing protective masks.
Employees throughout the bank's north Alabama locations have collectively sewn and distributed more than 1,000 masks for hospitals in the region.
The project, headed by the bank's Community Engagement team, was inspired by hundreds of other grassroots efforts around the country.
Chief People Officer Penny Camp said some front-line workers were sewing between transactions, and office support was cutting patterns between spreadsheets.
"We also had some team members who'd been sent home early on for health reasons and they suddenly found their purpose outside of their typical role, creating masks," said Camp.
The masks have been distributed to Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.