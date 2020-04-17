Bank Independent has most of its personnel processing about 700 applications for Paycheck Protection Project loans through the CARES Act, a stimulus package approved by Congress to help offset the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank President Macke Mauldin said 50 people are working on the loans.
More than half of the applications came from small businesses in the Shoals. While their applications have been approved by the Small Business Administration, only about 40% of those businesses have received their loans.
"We've had tremendous interest," Mauldin said Thursday, the day the program expended the funds originally allocated. "We think the money we're lending out will have more than a half-billion dollar impact on the north Alabama economy."
Mauldin said the 700 applications his bank has handled represent in excess of $85 million in loans. The loan amounts vary from as low as $2,500 to the "multi-millions."
He said Bank Independent has about 200 clients who did not get their applications submitted before the program funds were expended. He said those applications are being completed so they will be ready to submit if the program receives an infusion of additional funds.
If the businesses use at least 75% of the loan amount for labor and associated costs, the loan is forgiven. If the remaining 25% is used for another purpose, the borrower would end up with a low interest loan for up to 10 years.
According to the Alabama Bankers Association, a total of 19,244 loans valued at $3.8 billion were made to Alabama businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt said $350 billion was made available through the CARES Act stimulus package for small business loans. Congress is in negotiations now to add another $250 billion to the program.
Aderholt said helping American businesses is not a partisan issue.
"Democrats and Republicans have a vested interest in making sure this program is successful and this program does not run out of money," he said.
Shelby Patterson, marketing director for First Metro Bank, said the bank has processed in excess of 300 applications "totaling tens of millions of dollars."
All of the applications are from local businesses, Patterson said.
"We are still receiving new applications and are continuing our due diligence process in preparing these to be submitted to the SBA," Patterson said. "When additional funds are allocated by Congress, we will complete the submission process for the latter applications."
Patterson said First Metro has a group of about 20 employees throughout the bank that have been working 50-plus hours a week to make sure local small businesses receive their funding.
Accountants
Accountants in the Shoals have also been advising clients and helping them fill out loan applications.
"We've had a lot of interests," accountant Robert Witt said. "That's what I'm doing right now."
While they're locked in the office or working remotely, accountants with Leigh, King, Norton & Underwood continue to fill out applications the banks will use to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Accountant Tim Leigh said a business owner could fill out the application themselves, but the accountants have 95% of the information they need in their offices.
He said loan amounts his office has handled range from $9,000 to $1.2 million.
"We're seeing our clients are needing it because business is off everywhere," Leigh said. "A lot them, I'm afraid, won't be able to withstand it if it keeps up."
Adam Himber, vice president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, said most of the business owners SEDA has talked to have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loans.
"Even a lot of local manufacturers from my understanding are taking advantage of that Paycheck Protection Program loan," Himber said.
Some manufacturers are having to split shifts and reduce the number of people in their facilities in order to maintain proper social distancing.
The Shoals Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of its members, and Chamber president, Caitlin Holland, said the unknown is what is frightening business owners.
"Will this last for another two weeks or another two months?" she asked.
She commended local banks for devoting so much of their resources to helping local businesses file loan documents.
Aderholt said the CARES Act is providing an additional $600 per week for workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This is on top of their unemployment compensation, but only lasts four months.
According to the Alabama Bankers Association, on a national level, 70% of the Paycheck Protection Program loans are for $150,000 or less.
The top five industries receiving funding from the program are construction, professional, scientific and technical services, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, and accommodation and food services."
"It's a tremendous way to inject capital and revenue and salaries into our economy," Mauldin said.
