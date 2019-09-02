SHEFFIELD — Bank Independent has been named one of the "Best Banks to Work For in 2019."
The "Best Banks to Work For" program was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group. It recognizes U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.
The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States.
Bank Independent was ranked number 36 out of 85 banks in the country that made the list. They were one of only two banks in Alabama selected, and the only north Alabama bank.
“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker, said in the news release.
Determining the "Best Banks to Work For" involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of workplace policies, practices and demographics for participating companies.
In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace.
The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.
“We are honored to be on this list because the opinions of our team members put us there, not just what we claim as a company,” Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent, said in the release.
“We strive to create a culture where it’s fun to come to work, where our team members can live our mission to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We do our best to provide benefits that are second to none because we believe that by taking care of our team members, they will create an exceptional experience for our customers. This ranking is validation that we are doing the right things for our people.”
“Bank Independent was founded over 70 years ago because a group of farmers and local businessmen believed that a community needed a locally owned, independent bank to grow and prosper,” Macke Mauldin, CEO of BancIndependent, Inc., the parent company of Bank Independent, said in the release. “The bank thrives because we have engaged team members who are active leaders with a commitment to excellence. There’s never been a better time to be a Bank Independent banker.”
