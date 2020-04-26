Lola's Gifts and Flowers owner Carl Casaday said he probably would have had to lay off some of his dozen or so employees had it not been for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which helped many small businesses nationwide retain employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
The floral industry is one of many businesses impacted by the pandemic, which has caused millions of Americans to file for unemployment.
"When things first collapsed, the second day I called my officer at the bank and asked, 'Are y'all going to be with me?'" Casaday said.
His Bank Independent representative said the bank would not abandon a customer who had been with them for 40 years. Casaday said he was advised to apply for a PPP loan, but didn't think he'd get it.
He did, and he's already received his money.
Casaday wouldn't say how much of a loan he sought, but the funds will cover his employees, hopefully until business starts returning.
"It's keeping my doors open and keeping my people paid," he said.
Orthodontist David Twesme of Shoals Orthodontics in Florence said the practice has about 20 employees who whose jobs were in jeopardy when the state dental association closed down offices on March 19.
"We've kept them on the payroll," Twesme said. "It's (the PPP money) going to be very helpful."
He said his accountant, Dena Davis, and Bank Independent Senior Vice President Mickey McClure helped him get the application filled out and submitted in time to receive a PPP loan.
"It would have been difficult without my CPA because she had all the numbers," Twesme said.
Casaday and Twesme submitted applications after Congress approved the CARES Act, which included $350 billion to help small businesses.
The money was scooped up so quick, Congress had to debate a second bill that was signed by President Trump on Friday. It will provide an additional $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.
The money comes through the Small Business Administration and the portal that applications are submitted through will open Monday morning.
Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin said the bank submitted 770 applications during the first round, and has another 450 applications ready to be submitted on Monday.
The applications represent about $105 million in loans. The average loan is about $87,000.
Mauldin said 95 percent of the applicants have received their money from the first round.
He said no applications were declined by the SBA, but some applications were not submitted because they lacked certain documentation.
"It was very specific what is eligible and what is not eligible," he said. "We don't submit anything we don't think will be approved."
Mauldin said roughly half of the 1,200 applications are from businesses in the Shoals.
Dawn Cherry with CB&S Bank's corporate communications department said the bank submitted about 340 applications the first round, representing about $40 million in loans. They also have about 240 more loan applications that will be submitted when the SBA portal opens on Monday.
Cherry said the applications come from businesses located in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. She said 55 branches accepted applications. She said most businesses received their money very quickly.
"We're trying to get money back in the hands of everybody in the community," Cherry said.
Shelby Patterson, marketing director for First Metro Bank, said the bank had about 100 applications waiting to be submitted when funds became available.
According to the SBA, 27,307 Alabama businesses were approved for PPP loans totaling $14,071,396,427. The average loan was $515,304.
According to the SBA, the PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs.
