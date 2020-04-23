RED BAY — The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts will give two $500 scholarships this spring.
The scholarships are available to a high school senior, as well as up to college seniors, with precedence given to students with prior involvement with the Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts.
Applications are available through Scotty Kennedy by calling 256-356-8758, or sending him an email to scottydk@att.net.
Applications can be emailed, mailed or picked up at Scotty Kennedy Photography.
The deadline to apply is May 20.
