TUSCUMBIA — Fresh greenery, fruit and traditional decorations will fill the historic Belle Mont Mansion as the distinguished antebellum home hosts "A Plantation Christmas" event on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The event will take visitors back to a time of hospitality in the early 1800s and has been held annually at the mansion for more than 30 years. It has twice been listed among the Southeastern Tourism Society's Top 20 list for the holiday season.
Vintage ballroom dance will be performed and costumed docents will be on hand to share the history of the house and to serve refreshments.
The hours are 1-5 p.m. and admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children younger than 6-years-old.
Belle Mont Mansion is an excellent example of Jeffersonian style architecture of the early American Republic.
It was constructed in 1828 and features high quality brickwork and refined woodwork. The mansion is owned by the Alabama Historical Commission and is among only five state-owned historic homes.
As a house museum it is furnished with period antiques from the Tennessee Valley and a number of portraits and other items original to the Isaac Winston family, who once owned the plantation. The mansion is operated by the Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation, which is sponsoring the event.
It is located at 1569 Cook Lane, also known as Colbert 53, approximately 1/4 mile west of Alabama 43 south. Visitors may park along the road or in a nearby field. A shuttle service will run up the hill to the mansion.
For more information, call the museum at 256-381-5052, the Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau at 256-383-0783, or visit bellemontmansion.org or follow on Facebook.
