TUSCUMBIA — Belle Mont mansion’s quilt show attracted visitors near and far Saturday to marvel at the variety of patterns and intricate details in quilts that date back as far as the 19th century.
Now in its second week, this year’s show is curated from the personal collections of several families and individuals, including Site Director Ninon Parker and quilt aficionado Glenn Rikard.
Rikard presents a special program at 1 p.m. each Friday about the quilts, inviting visitors to bring their own for a show-and-tell session.
“In the two Fridays we’ve had the show-and-tell, we’ve had close to 20 ladies out, and I think they enjoy it,” said Site Manager Stephanie Baker.
Baker said the majority of the 50-plus quilts on display were made in the 1920s and 1930s. She said those are some of her favorites, in part because they were made from flour sacks.
“We’ve got some pretty ones, but probably my favorite is the grandmother’s flower garden,” she added.
The "Grandma’s Flower Garden" is an unfinished quilt top consisting of 36 basic hexagonal blocks. It features fine stitches and “perfectly cut, matched and sewn pieces.” It’s estimated to have been made after 1859.
While the maker of the quilt has not been confirmed, an informational card indicates it most likely came through the Pride family, who lived in east Colbert County. It’s now owned by the Colbert County Historic Landmarks Foundation.
Baker said she also enjoys the “drunkard’s path” quilts on display, one of which was rearranged to form a polka-dot pattern.
“It’s amazing that you can take the same pattern blocks and just arrange them differently to do a completely new quilt,” she said.
The theme of the quilt show can vary from year to year. Baker said last year’s exhibit spotlighted Civil War-era quilts, many of which told a story.
This year’s collection appears to highlight the personal, family-oriented aspect of quilt-making.
“This year is great,” Baker said. “We do have a lot of family heirlooms. A lot of the people that have shared their collections, their quilts were passed down from their grandparents or whatnot. … The ones that we’re showing are in excellent condition.”
Seeing the old quilts brought back a lot of memories for three sisters who visited Saturday.
Joyce Dawson, Betty Dutton and Bonita LouAllen grew up in Hatton, and said their mother and aunts loved to quilt.
“It brought back a lot of memories of these people quilting,” said Dutton, who now lives in Decatur. She recalled how her aunt would always be eager to come over to help their mother quilt.
The sisters perused the quilts in each room of the mansion, marveling at the patterns and stitchwork – especially the “postage stamp” quilt, made of hundreds of tiny squares about the size of a stamp.
While LouAllen and Dutton said they never inherited their mother’s knack for quilting, Dawson said she did. Still, they all said they appreciate the art of quilting.
LouAllen’s favorite was a dogwood quilt “because it’s so pretty.”
“A lot of them would be my favorites, but I think that one – you don’t see that every day,” she added.
The sisters each brought quilts of their own as well. Dawson’s, which she acquired in 2001, was a “queen’s crown” family quilt made as a wedding gift for her grandfather in the early 20th century. She said they spun their own thread for the quilts and used coffee or tea to color the underside.
Dawson said she’d consider offering it for exhibition in a future show.
“We just like quilts,” LouAllen added. “I’ve enjoyed the quilt show, and I’m coming back.”
The Belle Mont Quilt Show continues through Oct. 26. Regular hours and admission fees apply.
