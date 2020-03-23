FLORENCE — Camille Bennett provides a crucial service to parents, but the coronavirus led her to shut down both daycare centers she operates until such time social distancing procedures are ended.
Bennett owns the Focus Scope licensed daycare facilities on North Wood Avenue and across from the W.C. Handy Recreation Center in west Florence.
The daycare on Wood Avenue is for children age 4 and older while the one in west Florence is for children 6 weeks to 12 years old. She also leased space at the Wood Avenue daycare to the Community Action Agency for an after school program.
While she was not ordered to, Bennett said she decided to close both facilities based on social distancing protocols release by the Alabama Department of Public Health. She was also reacting to concerns she heard from parents.
"The parents were not bringing their children," she said. "A lot of things factored into that decision."
By Thursday, however, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all daycare centers in the state to shut down to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Now daycare centers are closed and many parents must find alternate solutions or remain home with their children. Some parents are already at home due to layoffs, Bennett said.
She said some parents took advantage of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and are staying home with their children.
"We don't know how long that will last," Bennett said.
