SHEFFIELD — The beloved children's novel that has been adapted into the play "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will open at The Ritz Theatre next month.
The novel, written by Barbara Robinson in 1971, is the story of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town's Sunday school Christmas pageant and end up teaching town residents the true meaning of Christmas.
Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples are the play's directors.
"It has a wonderful message told in the sweetest way," Connolly said.
The play is 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at The Ritz, 11 W. Third St., Sheffield.
General admission tickets are $8, $7 for students. Tickets are available at the door and at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St. in Tuscumbia, or by calling 256-383-0533, or online at ritstheatre.ticketleap.com
