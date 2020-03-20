FLORENCE — Renovations to Florence Fire Station No. 1 will continue as soon as the building gets a new roof.
The City Council on Thursday accepted the low bid of $147,000 from MG Roofing of Muscle Shoals.
Council President Dick Jordan said the contract will not be signed until the next council meeting, which is scheduled for April 7.
"They needed to go ahead and get that done so they can do some repairs and renovations on the inside," Jordan said.
Butler Construction is handling the renovations, but a leaky roof is preventing the contractor from completing the work.
Fire Chief Jeff Perkins said the work involves painting, new flooring, new ceiling tiles, lighting and new bathroom fixtures.
"These guys have been working on the building for a while," Perkins said. "There's no need going any further until they get the leak fixed."
Jordan said the council also accepted a $5,000 bid for specialized training for the Florence Police Department's special operations team. That contract will also be signed in April.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said the training is similar to what the team receives annually, except this year the trainers will come to Florence, rather than officers traveling out of town.
It will last six days and includes training in hostage rescue, as well as training with gas masks donated to the city by 3M, and medical training with a focus on trauma care.
Tyler said the $10,000 cost for the training was split between the city and Lauderdale County.
The chief said the training, which will begin next week, involves 16 city and county officers.
He said the special operations team is called out 20 to 25 times in a year.
