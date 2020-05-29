SHEFFIELD — A Pelham-based contractor has submitted the low bid to construct a new overpass on Hatch Boulevard, a project expected to begin this summer.
Bridge Builders of Alabama bid $4,998,141, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation's website.
Century Construction Group Inc. of Tupelo, Mississippi, bid $6,136,341 while Riley Bridge Co. of Russellville bid $6,436,320.
The overpass will replace the twin overpasses that span Ashe Boulevard just north of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper post.
The oldest overpass dates back to 1938 and was built prior to the completion of O'Neal Bridge, which opened in 1939.
Hatch Boulevard is also the route of U.S. 72, 43, and several state highways.
Allen Teague, the preconstruction administrator in the Transportation Department's North Region, said the bids will go before a bid review committee in Montgomery.
"They will make a recommendation whether to award them or not," Teague said.
He said the time from bid opening to awarding a contractor a project can be six weeks to two months.
"We should see some action this summer," Teague said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.