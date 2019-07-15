Summer is in full swing, and with the W.C. Handy Festival Three State Bike Ride fast approaching, cyclists are out and about on the roads and trails.
No matter the experience level, doctors and biking experts say both mountain bikers and road cyclists should always maintain certain safety practices to avoid injury.
According to sports medicine physician and avid mountain biker Dr. Ricardo Colberg of Birmingham-based Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, biking injuries are most commonly the result of either trauma or overuse.
“The rule of thumb is if you start cramping, that means that you’re riding more than what you should,” he said.
Colberg suggested using an app to track distance. He said beginning riders should wait three months before trying longer rides.
According to Colberg, proper training is key to preventing overuse injuries. He suggested starting out riding for 30 minutes and increasing that by that short intervals.
“When you find that point where you’re getting fatigued but not cramping, that’s the limit that you stay at,” he said.
Colberg described road cycling as an aerobic exercise with more of a focus on endurance. Aerobic training can include running and swimming.
In contrast, he said mountain biking is anaerobic, relating more to strength and conditioning. Colberg suggested weight lifting as one effective exercise.
Both types of exercise are crucial for all cyclists, though.
“You have to have the right combination of cardiovascular exercise … and strengthening,” he said. “When you’re riding a bike and you’re doing the endurance, you’re going for hours, you’re consuming a lot of muscle mass, and if you don’t spend time going into the gym and doing some strengthening to rebuild that mass, then you will be prone to developing overuse injuries.”
Colberg said stretching is also a must for all bikers to combat issues that can develop from prolonged biking posture, such as muscle tightening, which can lead to stress injuries.
According to Eero Wilson, president of the Shoals Mountain Bike Club, using the proper gear can make all the difference in avoiding trauma-related injuries.
The first step is using the proper bike. That means getting the right size and type.
Mountain bikes have suspensions and wider tires to help with control, while bikes made for road cycling will be lighter and narrower to make them more aerodynamic, Colberg explained.
Choosing a high-quality helmet is also crucial, as are elbow and knee pads.
As manager at The Spinning Spoke in downtown Florence, Wilson said he has noticed tremendous improvement in gear quality over the past few years.
“Safety has become probably the most important technological advancement in average bike gear,” he said. “Helmets, even down to the clothes we wear —everything is designed to keep you on the bike. And the bike technology itself (has improved).”
Still, Wilson warned against complacency, which he said can lead to more accidents of both kinds that could have been prevented.
“What happens is you get used to a trail, you start to ride faster, you get tired, you make bad decisions — just your normal, simple progression of ‘I knew I shouldn’t have done that,’” he said.
“My worst injuries come from the least eventful accidents — just not thinking, just not using the skills properly. It happens.
“The same thing with cars — if you take your eyes off the road, or stop thinking about driving, you’re probably going to make some mistakes and get hurt.”
While cyclists are entitled to use the roadways with motorists, Wilson said they need to stay vigilant of the motorists around them. He and Colberg suggested wearing bright colors and installing flashing lights under the seat to make yourself easily seen.
“Typically, if you’re riding in a group, it’s a little bit safer,” Colberg said. “Cars tend to see you more, and they’re a little more cautious.”
Wearing light colors and staying hydrated, especially in the summer, are also important to maintain good health while riding, he said.
While mountain biking can be a fun sport, he said it’s not something to learn without proper education from a certified instructor. That will make the experience safer and more enjoyable.
“A lot of people assume that because they can ride in the streets that they’ll be able to ride a mountain bike well, but there’s a lot of technical body movements that you need to learn to ride a mountain bike well,” he said.
Wilson said he has noticed more people in the Shoals taking up mountain biking. Since his club has been working to maintain local trails at Wildwood and Shoal Creek Preserve, he said cyclists are reporting better riding experiences.
“We sell way more off-road bikes than on-road bikes now versus when we first opened five years ago; it was the opposite,” he said.
Wilson also encouraged everyone to take advantage of mountain biking trails, whether they’re on a bike or not. Smaller trails can also be safer since they force users to be more conscious of their surroundings, he added.
For those who are hesitant to pick up a bicycle, Wilson said the improvements will make for better experiences.
“Everything just gets better,” he said. “It works better, it’s easier to use, it’s safer. People that had a bad time riding a bike 10 years ago, stuff’s way better now. They might have a great time.”
