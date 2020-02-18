MONTGOMERY — It's already against the law in Alabama to text while driving, and now a legislator has filed a bill that would prohibit any use on the devices while operating a vehicle.
House Bill 74 filed by Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, prohibits a person from using a device to watch, capture or record a picture or video while driving. Holding the device while talking on the phone is also prohibited.
The bill would allow those who are contacting emergency services to be exempt from this rule.
The bill allows drivers to use Bluetooth and other hands-free connections for phone calls and interact with vehicle devices like back-up cameras.
Sixteen states have banned the use of hand-held cellphones in cars, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
