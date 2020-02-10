MONTGOMERY — A proposal before Alabama lawmakers would fine people who smoke in a vehicle when a child is present.
The bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis would make it illegal to smoke tobacco in a car when a child aged 14 or younger is present. Violators would be fined $100.
Hollis said an adult has a choice whether to smoke or get out of a car when someone is smoking. She said a child does not have a choice.
Hollis said 11 states have similar laws.
A similar bill was introduced last year but did not win final approval.
