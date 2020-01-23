MONTGOMERY — Two pre-filed bills sponsored by Rep. Thomas Jackson, D-Thomasville, would allow early voting up to 14 days before an election, and would abolish the need to apply for absentee voting.
Jackson told Alabama Daily News he hopes these bills will make voting easier for Alabamians.
“This is about making sure it’s open for everyone to vote and not just simply for an hour at lunchtime during Election Day,” Jackson said.
House Bill 28 would allow voters to vote absentee without having to supply an excuse, and House Bill 30 would require each county to provide at least one voting center to be open for in-person voting for 14 days preceding an Election Day.
Jackson sponsored both bills last year, but both failed to get out of committee.
John Merrill, Alabama’s Secretary of State, told Alabama Daily News he doesn’t think either bill is likely to pass this year either.
“I feel like (lawmakers) don’t think there is a need for it,” Merrill said. “That’s the comment we’ve heard in the past.”
Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia currently offer “no-excuse” absentee voting. Some states allow voters to be placed on a permanent absentee voting list, but Alabama only allows those with a permanent disability to be on a permanent absentee ballot list.
Nine states, including Alabama, do not offer early in-person voting options, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The states that currently allow early voting, on average, allow voting to start 22 days before an election.
Merrill says he does not see the point of having early voting access when the state has a proven voter turnout record.
“We have broken every record in the state for voting participation in the last four major elections we’ve had, so when you’re breaking records for voter registration and voter participation, I find it very difficult to believe that we need to change what we’re currently doing,” Merrill told Alabama Daily News.
According to Alabama’s Secretary of State website, the last major presidential election on Nov. 8, 2016, saw a voter turnout of 66.8% for the state. The national voter turnout rate for 2016 was around 55%.
The highest reported turnout rate for Alabama during a general election in recent years was in 2008 at 73.8%.
Merrill said early voting would also come with personnel costs for the state and counties, but he did not know the specific amount.
“If you increase the cost, but you’re not increasing the number of people actually voting overall, then why would you make everyone pay for something that only benefited a few people, and did not ultimately increase what you were trying to do, which is increase voter participation?” Merrill asked.
Jackson said the extra cost for early voting wouldn’t be significant since it would have to be in an already open registrar’s office.
“You have to vote in front of the registrar anyways, so all you have to do is provide those dates for people to open up their precincts,” Jackson said.
Merrill said an election cycle, which consists of a primary, general and runoff elections, costs the state around $16.5 million.
Jackson said he thinks voter suppression is still a problem in Alabama and the Republican-led Legislature does not support voting rights enough.
“We say we want to move forward, and give everyone the same rights and abilities, but then we keep people away from the ballot, so somebody isn’t really being truthful,” Jackson said.
In 2018, BirminghamWatch reported that nearly 100 polling places were closed in 25 counties between 2010 and 2018. Some county officials said it was population shifts that caused closures. Others said condemned buildings or requests from property owners required a change.
The legislative session begins Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.