If there's any doubt renowned fashion designer and Florence resident Billy Reid loves baseball, just watch him on the pitcher's mound or at bat during the game that takes place every year during Shindig.
He supports the sport locally through coaching his son, and by "passing the hat" during the Shindig game to collect donations that benefit the University of North Alabama's baseball team.
If you have any more doubts about his love of the game, sit down with him and discuss Atlanta Braves baseball.
Reid is an admitted die-hard Braves fan, and has thrown his support to the club by becoming a sponsor of the "Behind the Braves" podcast hosted by former Braves closer and World Series Champion Greg McMichael and Major League Baseball's Ricky Mast.
The Aug. 28 podcast featuring an interview with Reid was recorded before Shindig and can be found at https://www.owltail.com/podcasts/SPy8V-Behind-the-Braves/episodes.
Reid's interview comes in at about 12 minutes into the podcast. He talks baseball with McMichael and Mast, and talks about how he came to establish a home in Florence and how Shindig started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.