FLORENCE — Billy Reid Shindig 11 added a second day of free music in Wilson Park Saturday with four bands, including the New Muscle Shoals FAME Gang.
Music is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with The Watson Twins, followed by Motel Radio at 4:40 p.m., Cautious Clay at 5:50 p.m. and the Muscle Shoals FAME Gang at 7:05.
At 8:15 p.m., Alabama Public Television will present a preview of the eight-part Ken Burns documentary "Country Music.
Several vendors from the The Market at Pepper Place of Birmingham are set up in the park offering a variety of items from fresh baked goods to fresh produce.
