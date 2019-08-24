FLORENCE — The 11th Billy Reid Shindig started out on a damp note Friday, but eventually Wilson Park was filled with the sound of music, just later and wetter than expected.
The popular men's fashion designer's annual weekend get together features free music in the park and ticketed VIP events, including a fashion show to show of his spring offerings.
Music was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but rain forced organizers to cover the soundboard and equipment on the stage until rain showers passed by.
Friday's music in the park included Devon Gilfillian and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Erin Rae, a Single Lock Record artist from Nashville opened the show.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studios Executive Director Debbie Wilson said Gilfillian, a soul/R&B/rock artist from Nashville, Tennessee, recorded several tracks at the studio Thursday.
Gilfillian grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on a diet of R&B, hip-hop, rock, blues and soul music. He was equally inspired by the music of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding and The Temptations, as he was by by Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.
The headlining act Friday was the seven-piece Dirty Dozen Brass Band, whose formation dates back to 1977 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The band took traditional brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including bebop jazz, funkm, R&B and soul for a sound they refer to as a "musical gumbo."
They've released a dozen studio albums and have collaborated with the likes of Modest Mouse, Widespread Panic and Norah Jones to name a few.
Wilson said the studio sees an increase in visitors during the Shindig.
"We have a private dinner (Friday) with big time chefs and a Q and A with Spooner (Oldham) and David (Hood)," Wilson said.
Even though it was a ticketed event, Wilson said it provides exposure for the historic recording studio.
