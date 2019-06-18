FLORENCE — This year's Billy Reid Shindig will feature a variety of alternative rock, country and an award winning gospel group founded in 1939.
The shindig is a production of Florence-based men's fashion designer Billy Reid and celebrates music, food, art and culture in downtown Florence. Billy Reid Shindig 11 is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug 25.
The event has typically included free shows in Wilson Park in downtown Florence and ticketed shows at the Shoals Theatre.
On Aug. 23, the theater will host The Raconteurs, a Nashville, Tennessee, rock band co-founded by Jack White, who attended the 2016 and 2017 shindigs with his Third Man Records baseball team.
Opening for The Raconteurs will be 2010 Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winners, the Blind Boys of Alabama. The group came together at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in Talladega.
On Aug. 24, country artist Margo Price will perform at the Shoals Theatre.
Tickets will be on sale soon at billyreid.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.