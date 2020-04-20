BIRMINGHAM — The head of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is stepping down.
Board Chairman Isaac Cooper announced the resignation of the president and chief executive of the museum, Andrea Taylor, in a statement. Taylor has been in the job since 2015.
Talks about a succession plan started before the current coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.
"Faced with the financial impact of the pandemic on the BCRI, Ms. Taylor decided to accelerate her transition, in hopes that her decision will create more flexibility for the institute's future viability," Cooper said.
The institute is in the heart of Birmingham's historic black business district. It documents the civil rights struggle in Alabama's largest city and elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.