TUSCUMBIA — A Birmingham professional services firm has been selected to conduct a study that will identify potential sites for a railroad overpass in Sheffield or Tuscumbia.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said Volkert was selected to perform the study, which is expected to be completed by July.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the firm was selected from four professional services and engineering firms that made presentations to himself, Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Executive Director Keith Jones, Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood and Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford.
After hearing the presentations, Creekmore said Jones polled the group and Volkert was the unanimous selection.
The firm is also conducting a study of the Cherokee Landfill for the Shoals Solid Waste Authority.
The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is providing 80% of the $120,000 cost of the study. Colbert County and the city of Sheffield will provide matching funds.
Barnes said representatives of Volkert have spent time in the area with members of the County Road Department and state Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, who supports the overpass effort.
"Hopefully, they will complete the transportation study in four or five months and after that go after grant opportunities," Barnes said.
Creekmore said the study involves finding the best locations along the rail line that passes through Tuscumbia and Sheffield, then narrowing those locations to the three best.
Discussions with the stakeholders, primarily the cities of Sheffield and Tuscumbia, will be held and a final location will be selected. Volkert will then provide a cost projection for the overpass and assist in applying for grant money to construct the overpass.
The timeline is structured so a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant can be applied for this year.
The Lauderdale County Commission received a $14.9 BUILD grant with the help of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby to widen U.S. 72 from Indian Springs to west of the Shoal Creek Bridge.
Barnes said they also may consider an Infrastructure For Rebuilding America or INFRA grant to fund the construction.
