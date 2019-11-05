TUSCUMBIA — District 2 Colbert County Commissioner David Black has announced he has qualified to seek his third term on the commission.
The Republican from Muscle Shoals is employed as an economics instructor at the University of North Alabama and is director of the Small Business Development Center at UNA.
Black has also taught at the University of Alabama.
He was the first Republican to be elected to public office in Colbert County in 138 years.
"The walls of the courthouse were shaking that night," Black said.
He said he wants to continue the success of Colbert County by running on his record of working hard to promote economic growth, tourism, and conservative values.
"I enjoy serving the citizens of District 2 and Colbert County in a variety of different capacities, across the state or in Washington," Black said. "(Tuesday) afternoon I was visiting with RSA about some potential economic development."
He said RSA officials were "thankful" he blocked a resolution that sought to disband the Shoals Economic Development Authority earlier this year.
"People were watching this, other communities and the RSA were watching this to find disunity, to find weakness in our armor, and use that as leverage against us," he said.
As a conservative, Black said he believes in limited government and fiscal responsibility.
He serves as president of the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau Board of Directors, and is the immediate past president of the Shoals Symphony Orchestra at UNA.
He is the representative of District 1 for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, and is a former White House staff member under President George H.W. Bush.
Nathaniel White, of the Colbert County Republican Executive Committee, said qualifying ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
The primary election is March 8, 2020.
