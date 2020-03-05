SHEFFIELD — Knife craftsmen who have appeared on the History Channel's "Forged In Fire" and "Knife or Death" programs will appear at Discount Dan's on Saturday as part of a Kruzin' For a Cure fundraising event.
A silent auction is also going on this week at Discount Dan's with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.
Kruzin' For a Cure is a charity supporting Kruz and Paizlee Davenport, who are young siblings in Muscle Shoals with Schimke immuno-osseous dyplasia, a rare form of dwarfism.
The free knife event begins at 10 a.m. at the store at 1010 E. Second St., Sheffield.
Bladesports competitors Robbie Bowman, Donavon Phillips, Joshua "Jimi Slash" Balay and two time world champion Gary Bond will compete in the event. Local competitor David Moore and knife craftsman Anthony Stovall of Killen will also participate.
