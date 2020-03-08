SHEFFIELD — John Glenn expected the group of bladesports competitors would draw a crowd to Discount Dan's on Saturday, so he decided to turn the event into a fundraiser for Kruzin' For a Kure.
Several competitors from the History Channel programs "Forged in Fire" and "Knife or Death," and local competitors participated in a bladesports competition that had them slicing through 2-inch rope, 2x4 boards, tennis balls, golf balls,water bottles and other items.
Each competitor tried to complete the "course" in the shortest time.
Glenn, the store manager, said a silent auction was planned with proceeds going to Kruzin' For a Kure, a charity supporting Kruz and Paizlee Davenport, young siblings in Muscle Shoals with Schimke immuno-osseous dyplasia, a rare form of dwarfism.
"We were having a large number of people coming, so it was a good opportunity to get some publicity for Kruzin' For a Kure," Glenn said.
