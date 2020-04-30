TUSCUMBIA — Helen Retana knew her prayer was being answered in a special way when she saw the skateboarding teens stop at the magnolia tree in her yard to read the cards attached to it.
"I was excited when I saw them," she said.
When she approached them, one teen asked, "Why would you hang God's promises on a tree?"
"I said, 'Sweetheart, God's biggest promise hung on a tree.'"
Retana named her tree "Maggie the Magnolia," but it's officially know as The Blessing Tree. On sunny days the cards that are attached to its lower branches with strips of colorful calico blow in the breeze.
Attached to each ribbon are cards with words of prayer, words of Scripture, or just words of encouragement.
One card reads: "I prayed for God to open your eyes to the beauty of His magnificent creation today. Be on the lookout for a rainbow, colorful tree, or blooming flower — He put it there for your delight."
A card of encouragement reads: "Tomorrow is busy worrying about itself; don't get tangled up in its worry-webs."
Another card of Scripture reads: "God — His way is perfect; the word of the Lord is pure. He is a shield to all who take refuge in Him." Psalm 18:30
Retana said she wanted to do something to encourage people. She and her husband, Alex, are pastors. She said she told her husband, "We need to do something to cheer people up."
"This has just been an awful season," she said. "We keep hearing from people, 'God's punishing us.' Well, no, he's not."
Retana said she got the idea about the tree while praying. She has a book that features 100 days of promises from God and used it for inspiration.
"I bought a laminator (and) strips of calico (in) pre-cut packs." She punched holes in the laminated cards, tied them to the ends of the calico ribbons, and tied them to the tree.
Friends have helped design the cards.
The cards are not meant to be taken down, but to hang on the tree and invite passersby to stop and read the messages.
"We want people to come by and get a little bit of encouragement," she said.
If anyone wants to have the group pray for them, they are invited to take a photo of a card with a prayer and email it as an attachment to blessingtreeal@gmail.com. When a request is received, a team of volunteers will pray for the individual.
One hundred cards were hanging on the tree Monday. On rainy days, Maggie's ribbons are "pinned up" until the weather clears, Retana said.
Social distancing is observed, but hasn't dimmed the pleasure people get from reading the cards. And each day, for 100 days, a card will be featured on the tree's Instagram page, theblessingtreetuscumbia, and Facebook page, The Blessing Tree Tuscumbia.
It may be even more fitting that Maggie is offering positive messages of hope and prayer. The tree is believed to be more than 350 years old, making it one of the oldest trees in Alabama.
Retana said they tried to get the tree registered and learned there was another tree in the state that was older. She said she has been told that tree has since been destroyed.
It is believed a Union soldier was buried at the base of tree.
"There are about 15 or 20 bricks there that do not match our house," Retana said. It is believed the bricks are part of the soldier's grave.
