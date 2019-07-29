After a call last week for more blood donations, blood shortages are still being felt in hospitals locally and nationally, according to LifeSouth.
A press release from the organization indicates this year has been especially difficult in north Alabama and several other areas across the United States.
As shortages continue, LifeSouth is urging individuals to donate, regardless of blood type.
Area hospitals like Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Shoals Hospital, Russellville Hospital and several others rely on blood donation organizations like LifeSouth to keep a stable blood supply of more than two days’ worth.
The blood helps victims of accidents, as well as patients having surgery or being treated for cancer and other illnesses.
The current supply still rests below the two-day mark, according to a press release today.
Donors must be at least 17 years old—or 16 with a parent’s permission—to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
Donors receive a mini-physical and a thank-you gift for donating.
LifeSouth has a community blood center at 307 Veterans Drive in Florence. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Donors are also encouraged to donate blood on the bloodmobile at any of this week’s local drives:
Today, Florence
Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation, 805 Flagg Circle
now to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia
North American Lighting Inc., 100 Counts Drive, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dollar General, 2821 Highway 20, 2-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Muscle Shoals
North American Lighting Inc., 100 Counts Drive
1-7 p.m.
Thursday, Muscle Shoals
Listerhill Credit Union, 4790 E 2nd St.
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Russellville
Walmart, 13675 Highway 43
noon - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Florence
Martin’s Family Clothing, 550 Cox Creek Parkway
1-6 p.m.
For information on LifeSouth and blood donation, visit lifesouth.org.
