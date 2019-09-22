FLORENCE — Eric Gales popped onto the scene in the early 1990s when fans like Shoals guitarist Kirk Russell were still reeling over the loss of blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn, who died in a helicopter crash on Aug. 27, 1990.
"Aside from the Arc Angels, which featured Doyle Bramhall II, the Eric Gales Band was the answer for all of us," Russell said. "His playing style is otherworldly because he's left handed and upside down."
He said only a handful of guitarists play that way and it's mostly blues artists like Albert King, Otis Rush, Eddy Clearwater and a few others.
"His style is extremly fluid, kind of has echoes of Jeff Beck and Eric Johnson," Russell said. "For me, Eric Gales and Doyle Bramhall II were it and it's the reason I stuck with guitar."
Russell will get his chance to not only see and hear the Eric Gales Band play in his hometown, his band, An Abstract Theory will be opening for Gales when he performs at FloBama in downtown Florence on Wednesday.
Rob Aldridge and Rob Malone of Rob Aldridge and The Proponents will open the show with an acoustic set.
General admission tickets are $20 and are available at Eventbrite.com, Nu Way Vinyl in Muscle Shoals and at the door, promoter Tammy Fields Deaton said.
Deaton said doors open at 6 p.m. and Aldridge and Malone are scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. An Abstract Theory is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and Gales' set should begin at 8:30 p.m.
She said VIP tickets for the show have sold out. Russell said Nu Way has general admission tickets available at the store.
According to his online biography, Gales grew up in a religious household, but was introduced to artists like Jimmy Hendrix, Blue Cheer, Albert King, John Lee Hooker, King's X and Vaughn at a very early age by his brothers.
Gales is naturally right handed, but learned his distinctive left handed, upside down style from his older brother, Eugene, and the late Memphis blues guitarist Little Jimmy King.
He released his debut album in 1991 at the age of 16, with his brother Eugene and drummer Hubert Crawford. He followed it up with "Picture of a Thousand Faces" in 1992. Manual Gales, aka Little Jimmy King, joined The Gales Brothers band for the 1999 release "Left Hand Band."
He worked on various other projects and released several albums, including his most recent release, "The Bookends" on the Provogue Records.
