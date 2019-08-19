MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert County Animal Control Board members agreed Friday to allow Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks to receive pay for vacation time he is unable to take.
Wilbanks told members of the board he has accumulated six weeks of vacation, but is unable to take it because there is nobody to fill his spot while he is gone.
"Not everyone can do what he does," Colbert County Animal Shelter Director Judie Nichols said.
Mayor David Bradford suggested allowing Wilbanks to receive pay for three of the six weeks, which has been done in the past.
He asked the board's accountant, Charlie Marmann, to calculate what three weeks of pay would be.
As the board was preparing to vote, board member Tommy Barnes, a member of the Colbert County Commission, suggested tabling the issue for further discussion.
At that point, Wilbanks stood up and walked out of the meeting. He later returned to listen to the remainder of the meeting from the board room doorway.
Barnes said he wanted to discuss the issue further, and perhaps create a policy that would apply to all employees at the animal shelter.
The board, however, voted 4-0-1 in favor of the motion to pay Wilbanks with Barnes abstaining.
"I think we need to offer it to everyone," Barnes said. "We ought to make a policy, not a motion."
Wilbanks said his workload increases dramatically when he leaves for an extended period of time.
"I don't do this job for the money," Wilbanks said. "I do it for this shelter because I love these animals."
While the motion concerning Wilbanks passed, board members agreed to further discuss the issue and how it should apply to other employees at the animal shelter.
The board plans to meet Sept. 13 in a work session to discuss the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.