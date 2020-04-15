MUSCLE SHOALS — The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic downtown couldn't have come at a worse time for the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and Boutique Air.
Director Barry Griffith said for the first two months of the year, the airport saw an increase in Boutique Air boardings over the same time period in 2019.
"March and April boardings have decreased dramatically due to the coronavirus," Griffith said. "We saw a 53% decrease in boardings in March and anticipate a 65% decrease in enplanements in April. The same holds true for outbound traffic."
Boutique Air provides four daily flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline began serving the Shoals in 2016.
The dramatic decrease in traffic is only part of the story.
The airport will also see a decrease in revenue for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Griffith said.
"We have seen a dramatic decrease in fuel sales due to the fact that there is little activity in air transportation as a whole at this time," Griffith said. "Fuel sales are down approximately 60%.
"We have occasional aircraft still visiting MSL mostly for business reasons, and they normally purchase fuel from the Shoals Flight Center."
Griffith said staffing levels could be impacted, depending on the duration of the economic shutdown.
The airport's administration has put contingencies in place to offset the financial impacts, including an immediate reduction of all airport expenses, deferred capital projects, labor hour redistribution, and a utility system management plan.
"We are also seeking federal assistance through the CARES Act and other funding sources," Griffith said.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderhold, R-Alabama, said the airport and Boutique Air would be eligible to apply for assistance through the act.
"As far as I know, I don't know of any airline that would be excluded," Aderholt said.
As a commercial service airport, Griffith said its eligible for funding for a portion of its operational and payroll expenses.
"The FAA is scheduled to provide more details on how that money will be allocated," Griffith said.
Under the CARES Act, he said, Airport Improvement Program grants for fiscal year 2020 will be 100% funded.
"We are taking advantage of the downtime for construction purposes and have begun phase two of our airfield signage replacement program, which is funded through an FAA grant," Griffith said.
Jon Simpson, regional manager for Boutique Airlines, said most of the company's routes are operating with very reduced passenger loads, except the Cortez to Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles to Merced, California, routes, which have a few more passengers.
"We have not laid off any employees," Simpson said. "We are currently hiring pilots as well, and just started a new pilot class today."
He said Boutique Air is working with the Department of Transportation on the best solution logistically and financially.
Passengers can still book flights, Griffith said.
He said airport, Boutique Air and Transportation Safety Administration officers are taking precautionary measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control for disinfecting the public areas in the airport terminal and the passenger screening checkpoint.
Griffith said the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued guidelines for Essential Air Service Contracts, which provide funding for Boutique air to operate in the Shoals. Waivers will be allowed in most cases due to the pandemic, Griffith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.