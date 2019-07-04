FLORENCE — In an area like the Shoals with abundant recreational water resources, Independence Day brings out more boaters than any other spring or summer holiday, Alabama Marine Police Lt. Chad Pate said.
Add in events like the "Spirit of Freedom" Celebration at Florence's McFarland Park, and similar events in others areas along the Tennessee River, and your resources will be stretched.
"This will definitely be the busiest holiday, the Fourth of July weekend," Pate said.
All available Marine Police officers will be on a lake somewhere in the state, making sure boaters follow the rules and operate their vessels in a safe, responsible manner during various fireworks shows, concerts and other events.
In the Shoals, there will be several agencies patrolling the Pickwick Lake area of the Tennessee River, but officers will also be visible on Wilson Lake and Shoal Creek.
Pate reminds boaters their vessels must be equipped with approved personal flotation devices (PFD) for each person on the boat. Children 1 to 7 years old must wear their properly sized life jacket at all times, except when inside the cabin of a cabin cruiser with the door shut, he said.
You must also wear a PFD when operating a personal watercraft and while skiing or tubing, Pate said. The device must be sized and rated for the activity.
All vessels must have operating bow and stern lights, and a functioning fire extinguisher. Pilots of boats under 25 feet in length must wear their emergency cutoff lanyard.
With more and more boats on the water, Pate said boaters need to know the rules, which require you to keep to the right side of the channel as much as possible so other boats can pass.
"Shoal Creek is a good example," he said. "If everybody stays to the right, everything goes better."
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said EMA will have boats in the water, along with the Florence Police Department and potentially the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
The biggest problems he's encountered over the years are inattentive and inebriated drivers.
"The other is a judgment thing, being courteous with other boaters," Grabryan said. "We've got such a culture in this area with boaters helping boaters. That's just huge in my line of work."
Grabryan said EMA, police and other emergency services have command posts set up at McFarland Park for the "Spirit of Freedom" celebration.
They will also have access to site specific weather forecasting since there is a 20 to 50 percent chance of thunderstorms today. Boaters are urged to be aware of changing weather conditions, and be prepared to seek shelter in the event of a thunderstorm that includes lightning.
"The weather can really change things," Pate said.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael D. Smith said they do not have plans to be on the water Thursday, but will be ready to react if something happens.
"As far as daytime goes, there's going to be a million other boats on the water, so take it easy and watch out for each other," Smith said. "And stay hydrated because it's going to be hot. Once it gets dark, take it slow and make sure all your lights work so you're visible to other boats in the water."
