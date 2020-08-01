DECATUR — A body was found floating in water at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, located along the Tennessee River in north Alabama, police said today.
Someone on a boat at the refuge saw the body and notified authorities, said Emme Long, a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the body, which was found near the refuge's headquarter building, was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the identity and perform an autopsy.
