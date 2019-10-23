MUSCLE SHOALS — Boutique Air has announced a new interline agreement with American Airlines that will allow travelers to book flights from the Shoals through the American Airlines website.
The airline already has a code-sharing partnership with United Airlines, according to a Northwest Alabama Regional Airport news release. That agreement was announced in August 2018.
This means passengers can book flights out of Muscle Shoals on boutiqueair.com, united.com and aa.com.
"Now, customers will enjoy a seamless connection experience between either of the two airlines without having to re-check luggage," Airport Director Barry Griffith said. "Both of these partnerships make it easy for passengers that are flying the Shoals to travel across the country."
These partnerships eliminate the need for a two-ticket system for several destinations and makes the flight booking process easier than ever.
Boutique Air offers four daily flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on an eight-seat Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.
Griffith said Northwest Alabama Regional Airport will especially benefit from the partnership, which allows the airport to provide a new level of convenience to its customers.
This also means your checked luggage will go straight to your final destination.
Hope Frederick, director of web and digital media for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, called the relationships a positive move.
"We support local air service," Frederick said. "We want them to grow because it benefits the area."
She said the Chamber is a big promoter of local air service.
"The service has definitely improved," Griffith said. "We're seeing an increase in passengers."
